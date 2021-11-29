It’s hard to wrap my head around the idea that another year is nearly behind us. Given the uncertain and terrifying year that 2020 was, 2021 was a better experience for many of us. While our lives haven’t fully returned to normal, this last year allowed many to reintroduce themselves back into the world. Now, it’s time to put even more intention into our futures.

Before you ring in the new year, there are a few things you should check off your list to ensure you start the year on the right foot. Below are five things you should do before the year ends.

Evaluate the last 12 months

Life is full of ups and downs, we must take the time to evaluate the last 12 months and learn from those experiences. Take note of the good, the bad, and those memories that, while they might have been painful to live through, made you a better and stronger person.

Celebrate your wins

As you look back at the last year, don’t forget to celebrate your wins. This task is often more difficult, as most of us don’t like to brag about all we’ve done. However, you must be able to acknowledge those wins, so you can replicate or even improve over the next 12 months.

Outline meaningful goals

Once you’re evaluated the last year and celebrated your wins, it’s time to look ahead and create some goals. Whether you want to live a healthier lifestyle, envision a growing business, or want to travel around the world, this is the perfect opportunity to write down (or vision board) all that you hope to accomplish in 2022.

Clear the clutter

If you’re serious about starting 2022 on the right foot, then it’s time to take out the duster, plug in the vacuum, and stock up on cleaning supplies. Decluttering is one of the best ways to end the year because it creates a welcoming environment in your home. Plus, you also get rid of all the things that don’t serve you to make room for items that will. It’s a win-win.

Schedule time for self-care

The end of the year is always a hectic time. Between holiday parties, decluttering, and vision boarding, it can be easy to lose track of time and leave out the most important task on the list – you! Amidst the busy schedule, it’s critical to prioritize yourself and take some time to reflect on how far you’ve come this year. Trust me, you will not regret scheduling some self-care time during this busy season.