The holidays are fast approaching, and this means that all the holiday parties, family get-togethers, and work gatherings are about to begin. If you’re not in charge of hosting this year, congratulations, no need to clean, decorate, and host dozens of guests. Instead, just worry about choosing the unique gift for the host.

Holiday party hosts work hard to put on a beautiful gathering. Show them you care with a small gift. Below are 10 creative and affordable hostess gift ideas to give this year.

Tea sampler set

If your hostess is a tea drinker, or even curious about beginning to drink tea, a tea sampler set make a great gift. It offers variety and a great item to help decompress and release the stress of hosting during the holidays.

Succulent planter

Succulents make great gifts because, if cared for properly, they can be around for years to come. You can purchase a beautiful succulent planter or build one yourself. Whatever you decide to do, your hostess is sure to love the gift.

Essential oil diffuser

For a gift that keeps on giving, consider gifting an essential oil diffuser. These items are a great home basic, and can help the hostess set the mood in her home for years to come. They’ll be able to choose from essential oils that promote happiness, productivity, and even sleep.

Custom coasters

If you’re looking to stand out from a crowd of gifts, consider giving a truly unique gift, like custom coaters. Whether you choose to engrave them, add a family picture, or add a different unique touch, this one is sure to impress.

Scented candle

You can never go wrong with a scented candle, and this remains true for hostess holiday gifts. When shopping for a picky or unpredictable hostess, a scented candle is sure to leave a lasting impression on the host.

Bottle of wine

If your hostess enjoys wine as much as you do, a bottle of their favorite wine is a simple, yet impressive gift. Your host will likely need a glass of wine after an eventful night. She’ll thank you later.

Cozy throw blanket

We could all use a cozy throw blanket to keep us warm and snuggled these cooler months. If you’re unsure what to give the host that seems to have it all, a cozy throw blanket is a winner.

Coffee table book

For the reader and decorator hostess, a coffee table book can make a great gift. Your host is sure to be reminded of you every time he or she steps in to the living room area.

Hand crème set

Sometimes, the smallest gifts are the most utilized gifts by the recipients. A basic hand crème set can quickly become the most utilized gift from the bunch. I mean, we all need smooth and moisturized hands this winter.

Board games

Board games make great gifts because they bring fun and joy to any setting. If you’re unsure of what type of games your hostess would like, stick to the basics, like Jenga, tic tac toe, or chess. These days you can find variety packs that offer multiple games in one. A great bargain that’s sure to impress.