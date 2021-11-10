Reduce Holiday Hosting Stress with these Simple Tips

With the holidays just around the corner, you’re likely already planning some of the annual parties and get-togethers. If you’re an anxious and often overwhelmed perfectionist like me, you’re already dreading the stress and panic that comes with hosting holiday parties during the next two months.

The holidays should be a time for family, friends, and a lot of cheer, so don’t waste your time tucked away in the kitchen overwhelmed. Below are five simple tips to reduce holiday hosting stress this season.

Divide the labor

One of the biggest misconceptions about hosting is thinking that all the work falls on the host. Whether you’re hosting a big holiday party for your company or a small get-together for your immediate family, you should be able to lean on those around you for help throughout the planning and executing process.

Lower your expectations

Although you should aim to create a magical ambiance where your guests enjoy the food and company, you should also create realistic expectations of what you’ll get out of it. You’ll likely not be able to recreate a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party, and that’s OK. Do whatever’s in your reach and be content with that.

Don’t agree to everything

Just because your aunt Ashley requested pumpkin pie and your cousin Carol requested cheesecake doesn’t mean everyone’s wishes will be met. During this highly stressful time, one of the best things you can do to keep your sanity is to not agree to everything.

Keep things simple

As an over-thinker and often over-planner, I constantly find myself overcooking and overbuying for holiday parties. The secret? Keep things simple. Plan for a simple menu, simple decorations, and a simple guest like that will enable you to enjoy the true meaning of holiday parties: to be around those you love and care about.

Be present and enjoy the process

At the end of the day, one of the best ways to reduce holiday hosting stress is by being present. Sure, things will go wrong, but think about all the things that often go right. Enjoy every step of the process and witness your stress disappear and your gratitude emerge.