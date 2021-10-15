Get More Done with These Three Simple Tricks

If you’re a busy wife, mother, and working professional like me, then you’re probably constantly on the search for new ways to boost your productivity. Whether it’s for your personal or professional life, getting more done is a great way to boost your mood and confidence, often leading to doing even more in your area of interest.

For me, the desire to do more is in every area of my life. After years of juggling multiple responsibilities and wearing many hats, I’ve established few tricks to do more in less time. Below are three simple tricks to get more done.

Make a list

I love starting my busiest days with a list. While you might not think you have enough time to pause to write down your list of tasks for the day, you’d be surprised how much time this trick will save you in the long run. A well-planned list can help you prioritize and boost productivity. With a list, you’re able to take all of those floating thoughts out of your head and onto a piece of paper (or digital app).

Bonus tip: When creating a list, keep in mind that no item is too small to add. By doing this, you’ll be able to set better expectations and arrange all your items based on urgency.

Disconnect

Have you ever had so much to do that you decide to sit on the couch and do nothing instead? I’m guilty of this. Unfortunately, a five-minute break usually leads to hours of mindlessly scrolling on social media or streaming the latest series on TV. If you’re looking to get more done, try disconnecting from all electronic devices, especially social media and streaming services.

Bonus tip: Place your phone in a separate room and only check it when taking a break. If you enjoy listening to music while you cross things off your list, try Bluetooth headphones so you can be on the go without having your phone at arm’s reach.

Delegate

As an independent woman, I always found delegating to be twice as hard as doing the task myself. Today, I’ve realized that the only way I can make a dent on my endless to-do list is by delegating tasks, especially time-consuming assignments that others can help with. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Bonus tip: When delegating tasks, look through your to-do lists and highlight items that match your strengths. Anything that’s not, ask your team (or family) if there are items that fit their strengths.