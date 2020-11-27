We’ve all been spending more time in our homes than we ever thought we would. While this has been a great opportunity for families to spend quality time together, it’s also spotlighted many inequalities we deal with daily. More time at home can lead to more chores, chores that should not fall into the lap of a single individual in a house full of capable family members.

If you’ve been feeling overworked and unappreciated with your household tasks, it’s time to outsource some help. No, I don’t mean a handyman, I mean within those in your home. Below are five benefits of delegating responsibilities at home.

Beat the burnout

As women, it can be easy to take on all the responsibilities because it may seem easier than delegating them. However, this can eventually lead to burnout, which doesn’t benefit anyone in the long run. One of the top benefits of delegating responsibilities at home is avoiding fatigue. Sharing the chores can be the difference between a happy home and a hectic one.

Tactful trust

Trust is one of the most important qualities a family can share. Being able to count on and rely on your family is a beautiful thing, and one of the ways to exercise and promote trust is by delegating responsibilities. Sure, you can take on those chores yourself, but you’ll be doing a disservice to yourself, your family members, and the quality of your relationship. Delegate responsibilities and see the trust within your family grow.

Promote productivity

In my household, our evening routines are something we live by. After dinner, my husband, daughter, and I get right to work on our chores. Something that would take me almost an hour to complete suddenly became a 10-minute routine when divided between the three of us. A minute saved is a minute earned during our busy weeks, and I’ll take all the quality time I can take with my family. When you delegate, you’re promoting productivity.

Set standards

As heads of household, we usually set the standard for what household responsibilities look like. If you’re constantly taking on all the work, you’re setting the standard for how things will be in the future. A cycle that you have the power to break. Share your goals and new standards with your family and see how you can build new routines that have amazing benefits.

Increase independence

As a natural caregiver and people pleaser, I can often struggle with doing things for others. While it can seem like an act of kindness at the time, it might be a disservice to the person in the future. Delegating responsibilities can help increase independence within your family members, a skill they’ll be grateful for in the future.