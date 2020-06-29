My Daily Challenges of Being a Mompreneur During COVID-19

No one could have guessed where we would be months after the Coronavirus pandemic began to spread. Lockdowns, quarantine, and closures have completely shifted life as we know it. Those of us who are fortunate enough to work from home is learning to do it with kids, spouses, and a house full of responsibilities.

As a work from home mompreneur, I never thought having my husband and daughter home full time would be a job of its own. While I’m grateful to be able to spend more time with them, I’m also overwhelmed, stressed, and frustrated by all the changes that have come with COVID-19.

If you’re a mompreneur struggling to find your groove, it’s important to know you’re not alone. Below are some of my daily challenges of being a mompreneur during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Finding focus

We’ve all struggled with finding focus in the past. Whether it’s our environment, distractions, or resistance, finding focus is a tricky undertaking. This becomes an even bigger challenge when your whole routine is thrown out the window because of a worldwide pandemic. Although I was used to running my business from home, I wasn’t used to doing it with my husband and daughter with me 24/7.

To say I’m constantly preoccupied is an understatement. If I’m not working on my business, I’m attending to my daughter, having lunch with my husband, and prepping everything for dinner. While I’d like to say I’ve got it all figured out, it’s far from it. Finding focus is a daily struggle I’m constantly trying to overcome.

Giving in to guilt

I’ve been open about my mom guilt for as long as I can remember. You know, that emotion when you feel bad for not being with your kid while you work and feel just as bad for not working while you’re with your kid. It’s bad. It’s like a disease they have yet to find a cure for, and it’s just as infectious during the quarantine.

While I try my best to explain my responsibilities to my daughter, I still can’t help but feel guilty for not keeping her entertained all day every day. I have to say, I have gotten better at stepping away when I need to get things done, the guilt is still there. Peeking out at any chance it gets.

Practicing patience and positivity

Practicing gratitude has been one of the most lifechanging things I’ve ever done. It’s just as impactful during these difficult and trying times. Unfortunately, gratitude doesn’t make every struggle disappear. Staying patient and positive during a pandemic is no easy task. I’m balancing a lot, and I can’t expect to act like everything’s great all the time.

Practicing patience and positivity is an ongoing challenge I face daily. It’s one I know will only get easier with time and consistency. As long as I show up every day, I know my mood and energy will increase throughout this season.

Braving balance

Navigating through home, business, and life responsibilities are no easy task. Like all moms, I juggle a lot, and sometimes, finding balance seems impossible. Between meals, assignments, and household chores, there are times I feel like I catch a breath. When this happens, I know I have to charge through the challenges.

Finding balance isn’t easy, and honestly, it’s almost impossible. While finding full balance might seem like a fairy tale, I can still make an effort to try to get through my day by doing as much as I can and celebrating myself for it. There’s always tomorrow to accomplish all the things I couldn’t do today.