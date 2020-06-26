Simple Ways to Help Improve Your Mental Health

2020 has been a whirlwind. We’ve endured more fear, uncertainty, and changes than we could have possibly imagined. Not only has this taken a toll on our routines and daily lives, but it’s taken an even bigger toll on our mental health.

While we can’t control what goes on in the outside world, we can try our best to conquer what goes on in our minds. Caring for your mental health should be of high priority during these unprecedented times. Below are some simple ways to improve your mental health during tough times.

Ease into exercise

A few weeks ago, I noticed my energy, feelings, and mood had taken a turn for the worst. Despite feeling gratitude for my family’s health and wellbeing, I couldn’t help but feeling drowsy and down. After brainstorming what was causing the fatigue, I realized my body needed ex

ercise. While I wasn’t ready for a full hour of Pilates like I could handle in the past, I could certainly start small. I’m now doing 30-minute yoga sessions at home and loving it.

Eat energizing foods

Along with exercise, nutrition is crucial to a healthy life. Feeding your body healthy foods is one of the easiest ways to practice self-care and improve your mental health. Find new and creative ways to incorporate your favorite foods into your daily life. I love finding inspiration on Pinterest for new ways to prepare snacks and meals.

Take breathing breaks

One of the best, and often overlooked, ways to ease tension and soothe anxiety is by taking deep breaths. When was the last time you took the time to intentionally take deep breaths? If you think you don’t have time to meditate, we all have time to take a few deep breaths a few times a day.

Connect and communicate

Creating a support system is a great way to help you through your mental health journey. Whether it’s a friend, family, or therapist, talking about your troubles is a great way to release some of the stress and tension.

Transform toxic environments

Being aware of what triggers your stress or anxiety is key to overcoming those feelings and improving your mental health. Whether it’s your family, work, or social media, it’s important to recognize your feelings and take the appropriate steps to take care of your needs.

Humbly ask for help

There’s no shame in asking for help, especially when it comes to your mental health. Don’t be shy to reach out and ask for help from those you can count on. Share your feeling and your needs. You’ll be glad you did.