How to Stay Healthy Even When You’re Stressed

Full inboxes, endless task lists, and back to back meetings seem to be the new normal. As entrepreneurs and professionals, managing stress is a critical part of success. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while on a tight deadline can be tricky. Below are five easy ways to stay healthy even when you’re stressed.

Meditate

In times of stress, one of the first things to go is your mental health exercises. Meditation is a great way to ground yourself and relieve some stress during busy seasons. Even a five-minute meditation and breathing session can help you feel refreshed and ready to tackle your long list of to-dos.

Prep your meals

If you find yourself skipping lunch during stressful days, you’re doing your body (and productivity) a disservice. A healthy diet is a key to consistent focus and motivation, so make it a priority to eat well even when you’re stressed. An easy way to do this is to prep your meals in advance.

Snackable foods and portions make it easy to eat while you work on a tight deadline. I recently invested in LunchBots bento boxes for my entire family. By doing this, I know I’m doing my part to ensure we’re all staying healthy and nourished.

Work out daily

Too many of us make excuses as to why we don’t have time to work out regularly. The truth is, daily workouts have been proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and even depression. Even a 30-minute workout at home can help you reduce stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

If you’re looking for an extra kick of energy, schedule your workouts in the morning. Trust me, your mood and productivity will skyrocket.

Get enough sleep

If you’re compromising your sleep to squeeze in some extra work before bed, it’s time to reconsider your game plan. Sleep is vital for your physical and mental health. Getting a good night’s sleep can improve your productivity and focus, so make it a priority to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

Review your workload

Busy and stressful seasons happen to all of us. However, if you find yourself constantly playing catch up, it might be time to reevaluate your workload. If you’re an entrepreneur with too much on your plate, consider outsourcing some of your most time-consuming tasks. If you’re an employee, connect with your supervisor to review your list of responsibilities. You might be taking on more than you can handle.