How to Enhance Your Personal Brand through Your Style

Our clothes say a lot about us. Personal style is one of the many ways we express ourselves to the world. It doesn’t matter if you’re into fashion or not. Your personal style speaks about you as soon as you step into a room.

Whether you’re an executive leading a team or an entrepreneur running a business, your style says a lot about your personal brand. Below are five ways to enhance your personal brand through style.

Pick a color palette

If you’re stuck on discovering your personal style, start with something simple, like picking a color palette. A style color palette should be about 5 colors that your wardrobe revolves around. I recommend keeping four of them neutrals and one of them a fun color that expresses your personality.

If you’re stuck and unsure what your best colors are, color coordinate your wardrobe and see what colors are most consistent. Likely, you’re already using a color palette you’re not aware of.

Pin it on Pinterest

One of my favorite tools for personal style discovery is Pinterest. There are countless images you can use as inspiration for your style. Start by searching for simple keywords like casual work outfit. In seconds, you’ll see dozens of recommended images that fit those keywords.

Now, start pinning. Save any images that fit your personality and use them the next time you’re getting dressed.

Add personality

While getting inspired can help you get direction, it’s important not to copy the entire look. Adding personality to your outfits is key to making them your own. Add personal touches like a pop of color, a fun accessory, or unique personalization.

Keep in mind that your outfit doesn’t have to look exactly like the image to be considered stylish. Style is what you make it, so make it yours.

Wear it with confidence

One of my personal rules for style is that if it doesn’t make me feel confident, I won’t wear it. I highly recommend applying this to your fashion rules as well. You should feel amazing in your daily outfits, and if you go too many days not feeling your best, then something has to change.

Practicing positive affirmations is an easy way to boost your confidence and feel good about yourself daily.

Stay consistent

One of the key factors in building a personal brand is consistency, and your personal style is no exception. Make it a habit to show up as the best version of yourself every single day. For me, it doesn’t matter if I’ll be working from home or speaking to an audience, I make an effort to dress up every single day because it’s part of my brand.

An easy way to do this is to find an accountability partner that can keep you on track. Tell them about your goal and schedule regular check-ins to ensure you’re staying consistent.