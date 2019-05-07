How Millennials Can Use Style to Up their Personal Branding

According to experts, you only have a few seconds to make a good first impression. In most cases, that means the person or people on the other end will make assumptions about you well before you even share your elevator pitch. This is why appearances are so crucial in personal branding.

While your outfit probably won’t get you the job at the networking event, it can sure set you apart from others. Contrary to what many believe, style isn’t just for established people with money and fame. We all possess a personal style that we unfortunately never express.

If you’re looking to use your style to up your personal branding, there are a few things that can help you.

Dress for the job you want, not the one you have

This is probably not the first time you hear this saying, and it definitely won’t be the last. That’s because comfort is one of the most dangerous things to happen to professionals. Professionals often let the comfort of their current position determine their efforts both at work and in their appearance.

Personal style can help set you apart as a millennial in the workforce. Yes, that means that even if your resume lacks experience or our GPA wasn’t what you hoped it was, it’s not too late to make up for that.

Create a color palette

Color palettes are just for brands and businesses. Color palettes can help you build a wardrobe that defines you and your lifestyle. By picking four or five colors, you set standards for your closet, therefore making it easier to get dressed every day.

Choose colors that fit your personality, values, and mood. Not sure where to start? Fortunately for you, technology makes it easy to find them. Apps like Adobe are free, easy to use, and effective.

Decide what you want to communicate

Deciding how you want to be portrayed is key to building a personal style and a personal brand. Personally, I love exuding confidence when I walk in a room. I love showing people that you don’t need to break the bank in order to look like a million bucks.

Style says more about us than we think. It speaks for us when we have nothing to say. It expresses our values without us having to say a word. It says more about us than a LinkedIn profile ever will.

What do you want to express when you walk into a room? Is it confidence, power, or leadership? Whatever it is, style and personal branding can help you do it.