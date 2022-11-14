5 Tips to Balance Business and Family Time During the Holidays

Ready or not, the holiday season is here. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Christmas only weeks away, it’s time for business owners to start planning for the busy season. Between conducting end-of-year reviews, financial reports, and new-year planning meetings, the next two months can be hectic.

The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most stressful time of the year if you’re not intentional about your time and values.

Below are five tips to balance your business and family time during the holidays.

Plan and prepare for the new year

The end of the year is the optimal time to reflect on the previous 12 months and make a game plan for moving forward. Take the time to review your goals and decide whether or not they’re still relevant for your business in the coming year. Once you decide on what’s important, break down your big goals into smaller tasks you and your team can focus on come the new year.

Prioritize with purpose

Entrepreneurs and business owners everywhere understand that their most valuable resource is their time. That’s why prioritization is a critical step in managing your schedule and finding some balance between business and family during the holidays. Review all upcoming events, deadlines, and projects and decide which ones need your immediate attention. Then, make a list of priorities and stick to them.

Delegate responsibilities

If you’re lucky enough to have a team to lean on during busy times, make sure you’re delegating any tasks you don’t have to do yourself. While it can be tempting to take on all of your business responsibilities, delegation is essential to any business’s success. If you’re a solopreneur in charge of every aspect of your business, consider outsourcing some work to a virtual assistant.

Block your calendar

Once you’ve prioritized your to-do list and delegated some tasks, it’s time to build some boundaries by blocking your calendar. Time blocking is one of my favorite ways to keep myself accountable for important tasks. Blocking my calendar also helps my family and co-workers see when I’m busy and unavailable.

Set up auto-reply emails

Taking time off work during the holidays can be challenging for some business owners, and I don’t blame them. For many, their business is engrained in their life and has become a part of their identity. While you may feel guilty for taking time to be with your family, doing so will only help you come back feeling recharged and ready to take on the new year. Set up auto-reply emails to let your customers and collogues know they should expect a delay in response. You’d be surprised how understanding people can be.