Developing Your Personal Brand as a Millennial

There are a lot of misconceptions about millennials. We’re constantly stereotyped as lazy, entitled, and unprofessional brats. As a 27-year-old mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I’m proof that that’s not always the case. I use those misconceptions to fuel me to become the best version of myself for me, my family, and my community.

One of the best ways to stand out as a millennial is by establishing a personal brand. In simple terms, personal branding is marketing yourself by establishing and promoting what you stand for. Whether you’re a recent graduate ready to take on your first job, or a 30-year-old looking for a career change, there are many reasons millennials should develop their personal brand.

Establishing your personal brand can seem daunting, but there are a few items that can help throughout the process. Below are a few elements to keep in mind when developing your personal brand.

Know your values

This is something I wish I had learned sooner. While some people express the importance of picking the right career, accepting the best job, and building the ultimate reputation, I think values should come first.

Your values are the principles you live by and the standards you hold yourself accountable for. Make a list of what those are for you and keep them in mind when developing your personal brand.

Dress the way you want to be addressed

It’s no secret that dressing for success is key to be taken seriously. We have only a few seconds to make a good first impression on someone, and our outfits have a lot to say about our personal brands. Remember to dress according to the event. Daisy dukes and flip flops may be appropriate for a beach day, but not suitable for a job interview.

Have an intentional social media presence

Whether you’re on Instagram for fun or to run a business, make sure to keep your social media presence appropriate and fitting to your personality. Many recruiters are now looking through a candidate’s social media to ensure you’re putting your best online face forward.

Build valuable relationships

As an introvert, this has been one of the hardest things to live by. However, I understand the importance of strong relationships as an adult and a professional. Whether it’s creating new relationships at networking events or strengthening existing relationships with peers, relationship building is crucial to your personal brand.

They say you are who you spend time with, and this couldn’t be truer. Make sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that share similar values and have your best interest at heart.