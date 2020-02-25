Easy Ways to Teach Kids About Sustainability

Since my drastic career shift from a corporate employee to a thrifty entrepreneur, I’ve established a great passion for sustainability. I have to admit, my love for secondhand fashion came more from necessity than eco-consciousness.

Over the last two years, I’ve become passionate about small changes that can make a big impact on the environment. From decreasing single-use plastic to recycling appropriate objects, there is no action too small when it comes to making an environmental impact.

As an eco-conscious mom of a soon-to-be 8-year-old, I’m constantly looking for new ways to teach my daughter about sustainability practices. Below are easy ways to teach your kids about sustainability.

Label the recycling bin

Recycling guidelines vary by cities, so ensuring you’re sorting the right things into the proper bin is essential. Learn about your city’s standards and create a cheat sheet. Tape it to your recycling bin to make it easy for your children to know what items go where.

Reuse items for crafts

If your child loves art, try reusing some non-recycle items to create fun projects. You’d be surprised how much children can enjoy making art out of something that would have ended up in a landfill. Remember to clean and disinfect any items before getting started.

Replace disposables with reusables

Refusing to use single-use plastic items can make a big impact on your child’s understanding of sustainability. Next time you’re eating out, ditch the plastic straw for a reusable metal straw. Then, use that opportunity to explain to your child why you’re making the change. Small changes make a big impact.

Shop second-hand

Thrifting can greatly benefit the Earth and your wallet. Opting to shop second hand can be a fun and easy way to teach your child about the lasting effects of shopping habits. Whether you’re shopping for back to school clothes, room décor, or toys, choosing to shop second hand can save the planet and your budget.

Lead by example

There’s no easier way to teach your child a lesson than to lead by example. Practice sustainable habits as much as possible and you’ll soon see how quickly children follow in your footsteps. Making small but impactful changes like using less water, opting for reusable items, and turning off the light when you leave the room can teach children a lot about sustainable living.