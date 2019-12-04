Sustainability seems to be all the buzz lately, and fashion is definitely having a moment with eco-friendly consumers. Whether you’re looking to make an impact on your wardrobe, the environment, or both, building an eco-friendly wardrobe is a great place to start.

There are a lot of misconceptions about sustainable fashion. Some consumers believe it’s a fad that’ll go away soon. Others argue with the idea that it’s even good for the planet at all. And of course, there is a big group of shoppers that believe sustainable fashion is too expensive and out of reach for many.

If you’re looking to make a positive impact on your wardrobe and the planet, there are a few things to keep in mind in order to get started. Below are three easy ways to build an eco-friendly wardrobe.

Simplify your style

Fast fashion has ruined many things. It’s made it hard for consumers to define their personal style, and it’s made it too easy to over-purchase due to constantly changing trends and cheap items. By streamlining your style, you’ll make it easier to fill your wardrobe with essentials and stay away from items that don’t suit your lifestyle.

Focusing on quality over quantity is key. So, make a list of wardrobe essentials and consider investing in items that will withstand the test of time and wear. This will ensure you get the most bang for your buck, and the environment will thank you too.

Shop second-hand

If you know me, then you already know I’m a big advocate for thrifting. Although this passion originally started based on necessity, it is now a practice based on my values and beliefs in sustainability. Thrifting has an incredible impact on the environment. It helps keep 650 million pounds of clothing from landfills every year.

If the thought of stepping into a thrift store makes you anxious, don’t worry, you have options. Online marketplaces like Poshmark and ThredUp have made it easier than ever to shop for trendy second-hand clothes.

Support sustainable brands

Once you’ve exhausted all your other options, like using what you already have and shopping second-hand, then it might be time to explore sustainable brands. The growth of conscious consumerism and technology has made an impact on the growth of sustainable fashion brands.

Whether you’re looking for fair trade goods or sustainably sourced materials, most companies now publish their ethical practices on their websites. Keep an eye out for stamps and labels on sites like Madewell, Everlane, Reformation, and Patagonia to name a few.