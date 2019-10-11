Intro to Minimalism – Creating a Capsule Wardrobe

There’s been a lot of talk around the minimalism topic recently. Whether it’s for sustainability purposes or the idea of living a simpler and clutter-free life, minimalism is known to have a lot of benefits.

While I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a minimalist, I do understand the benefits of having a limited number of items in your closet. Not only does it save you time, but it also saves your sanity too. Less clutter means less overwhelm, and we can all use that in this day in age.

Creating a capsule wardrobe is a great way to ease your way into minimalism. Below are three easy tips to get started.

Clear the clutter

It’s safe to say most of us have way too much of everything. This is especially true when it comes to our closets. Decluttering your wardrobe should be a regular task. If there’s anything in your wardrobe that no longer fits, brings you joy, or you simply don’t wear, don’t be afraid to part ways.

Cleaning your closet has many benefits. Not only are you clearing your space and making room for other priorities in your life, but you also allow others to enjoy something you’re no longer getting used.

Pick your basics

The key to a successful capsule wardrobe is picking basic pieces that can be paired with each other and styled for various occasions. These items should be able to take you from work to home life, and day to night. Sticking to neutral colors is essential because it’ll ensure you can pair your items in more ways for more options.

Remember to include items from every category. Bottoms, dresses, tops, and coats should all be considered for your capsule wardrobe.

Get inspired

One of my top tips for people seeking my styling services is to get inspired. Just like writers need inspiration when we get stuck in a rut, we all need inspiration when it comes to our clothes too. By using free tools like Pinterest, you’ll be able to discover new ideas and creativity to dress up your basics.

Remember that personal style is just that, personal. So, don’t be scared to get out of your comfort zone and step out of your routine to make your new wardrobe work for you.