How to Disinfect your House this Flu Season

It’s finally Fall, and with all the talk of pumpkins, Halloween, and the holiday season also come the dreaded talk of the flu. It seems like no matter how hard you try every year, somehow the virus always makes its way into our homes. Every year, there are more than 3 million US cases, which make it a very common virus that spreads quickly.

This year take the right precautions and disinfect your house to avoid the flu or keep it from spreading. Below are five things to keep in mind when disinfecting your house this flu season.

Disinfect surfaces

Since the flu virus spreads quickly, it’s important to clean all surfaces. One of my favorite cleaning tools is disposable disinfecting wipes. They not only clean the surface, but they’re disposable, so you won’t risk spreading the germs any further.

Clean often

Increasing the number of times you clean is essential during flu season. If you usually only clean the restroom once a week, you might want to increase that to every other day or so. Remember that germs travel quickly, and shared family spaces are more likely to hold those germs that spread the virus.

Switch air filters

If someone in your home has been sick, changing your air filters is a cost-effective way to avoid circulating germs. Dusting and sanitizing fans can also help keep the rest of the family from breathing those dirty air particles.

Sanitize Toys

Small items around the house can be easily overlooked when disinfecting your home during flu season. Remember to clean up things like toys, tablets, and any other items your child frequently uses. Germs can stick around for a long time, so make sure you tackle the virus during this critical season.

Don’t forget the tech

Technology like smartphones, computers, and tablets are used every single day. This is why it’s so important to frequently clean and disinfect them. Make it a habit to clean your phone and any other tools after anyone in the home has been sick.