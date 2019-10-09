How to Break Out of Your Style Comfort Zone

One of my biggest pet peeves when it comes to style is all the rules that come into play. Whether it’s your skin tone, body type, or personality, you shouldn’t be limited on what to wear based on how you look.

As a personal stylist, I’m constantly bombarded with comments about how I can pull off anything. The truth is, anyone can. With enough confidence, you too can step out in outfits you never imagined possible.

If you’re struggling to try new trends or styles, it’s time to get out of your shell. Below are four steps to break out of your style comfort zone.

Get inspired

Finding inspiration is a key step in starting any new project. Whether you’re looking for outfit ideas, ways to style a scarf, or denim trends, I highly recommend Pinterest. Pinterest is a free and easy to use social media app and site designed to enable saving content from the web.

Simply start a Pinterest board for all your style inspiration. Save any images that speak to you, even if they might seem out of your comfort zone. These will come in handy when it’s time to shop or style your favorite outfits.

Journal your feelings

Acknowledging your feelings and fears about style is a great starting point. Self-awareness is key to making changes in the right direction, so use these feelings to your advantage. I highly recommend writing your feelings in a designated journal. This way, you can go back to review how much progress you’ve made.

If you’re feeling stuck on what to write, start with your insecurities. Write down why you don’t think you could pull off such a cool outfit. Once you write down why cross it off and write down why you can. Example: you’re bold, beautiful, and deserving of feeling great.

Try things on

You’d be surprised how much power lies in the simple act of trying things on. The fear of looking silly usually stops us from doing so, but it’s an essential part of finding our style and getting out of our comfort zone. So next time you’re unsure as to whether an outfit would look good on you or not, stop wondering and start trying.

This step applies to trying things on at home or in the store dressing room. You’d be surprised how many of my clients evolved their style just because they tried things on. It’s a vulnerable but rewarding way to find what fits you.

Get out there

Once you’ve completed all the steps above, it’s time to get out there. Just like any other habit, feeling confident in something you usually don’t wear is just a matter of time. So, I challenge you to get out in that newly discovered style and let yourself be seen. It might be scary in the beginning, but you’ll be so glad you did it.