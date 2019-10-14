Surprising Home Upgrades That Can Save You Money

We are all looking for new ways to live our lives more economically and save money here and there. It is always a bonus to get to devote less of your budget to bills and expenses, and more of it to savings or entertainment. Advances in technology have given way to help improve financial constraints when it comes to saving money.

Upgrading a few key components in your home can end up saving you more money than you might expect.

Save on Electricity

Electricity is an expense that most people will have into the foreseeable future. While most people try to be diligent in cutting down costs by turning off lights and keeping windows and doors closed, there aren’t many great ways to cut down on electricity costs.

That’s where investing in solar panels comes in to play. While it may be a large investment at first, the long-term savings are nothing to scoff at. You can look into solar financing options to cover the immediate expense. A financing option may allow you to make the initial investment in solar technology, and then you will get the long-term benefits and savings of investing in solar energy.

Cut Heating and Cooling Costs

Often in-home heating and cooling costs are the bulk of electricity expenses. People who have invested in smart thermostats are seeing the benefits of energy savings. A smart thermostat will regulate the temperature in your home as a standard thermostat will, but it can also do so much more.

With a smart thermostat, you can schedule the heating and cooling of your home to suit your wants and needs. Set the temperature you want at night time, in the morning, while you are away at work, and for when you get home. You also can control it remotely from your computer, tablet or phone. Some thermostats give an option to only heat and cool specific areas of the house, and to reduce energy usage when a home is empty.

There may even be an opportunity to pair your smart thermostat with other smart home features, such as the garage door and windows, giving the thermostat more access to efficiently heat and cool the home by knowing when these may be open. Each of these features can help to reduce energy costs in addition to creating more functionality in your home.

See What Increased Security Can Save

You might not think that a security system can save you money, but in some ways, it can. One of the main ways a security system can save you money is on insurance premiums. Many insurance companies will offer discounted insurance premiums for homeowners who have security systems.

Keep in mind that different companies may offer different discounts and have certain stipulations, so check with your insurance provider. Most often you will be required to have a professionally monitored security system to qualify for discounts. There are other financial benefits to having a security system in your home as well.

If your system is part of your smart home, the information it gathers can be used by your smart thermostat, for instance. The additional monitoring of your home that the security system does can provide key information to your smart thermostat to help it run even more efficiently.

There are more obvious ways that a security system will save you money. Having your home constantly monitored, having remote access to lock and unlock your doors, and an audible alarm are all methods of preventing a costly expense such as a break-in or even extensive damage from a fire.

Thinking outside the box for some ways to save money can bring back some surprising results. Advancements in technology happen every day, and often they benefit the consumer is more ways than one. Finances are often a key consideration when making upgrades to your home. Take some time to research what is best for you and see what kind of savings you can gain.