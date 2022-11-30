Five Tips to Help you Crush Your New Year’s Resolutions

Over the years, studies have shown that of the people that make New Year’s resolutions, only 9 percent of them feel they are successful in keeping them. While I’m sure none of the individuals in the other 91 percent planned to abandon their goals, they likely didn’t do enough work to ensure they increased their chances of success and growth.

Make 2023 your year. Below are five tips that can help you crush your New Year’s resolutions.

Be realistic

One of the biggest issues with most New Year’s resolutions is how big and unrealistic we make our goals. While there’s nothing wrong with dreaming big and reaching for the stars, creating resolutions that you’re not able or willing to work for will only hurt your confidence and chances of success.

By creating realistic and attainable goals, you’re more likely to build healthy and positive habits that will get you to where you ultimately want to be.

Break down big goals

Realistic resolutions don’t necessarily translate to small goals. If there are big goals you hope to crush in 2023, make sure you break them down into bite-size pieces. A big goal can be overwhelming and scary. So, find a way to make that resolution more manageable and appealing by creating smaller objectives with a realistic deadline.

If you plan to pay off your car loan by the end of the year, avoid focusing on the big number on the account balance. Instead, break down that number into a timeline and amount that makes sense for you and your goal.

Paying off $1,000 a month for 12 months is a lot more alluring than a one-time payment of $12,000. Wouldn’t you agree?

Verbalize and visualize

There’s great power in saying your goals out loud, especially to people whose opinions you value and respect. I don’t know about you, but repeating our goals out loud versus simply writing them down and keeping them a secret feels like a form of manifestation. We’re letting the world know what we’re after, and somehow, it ultimately grants us those desires.

Like verbalizing your resolutions, visualizing your goals can also be instrumental in helping you crush them in the new year. I’m a huge fan of vision boarding because it allows me to physically see my goals regularly. It’s a great way to stay motivated and accountable throughout the busy year.

Acquire accountability

As an introvert who thrives on solo work, it took me a while to understand the power of accountability. I always found group work to be inefficient and distracting, so when it came to goal setting, I kept those plans to myself. Eventually, I realized that an accountability partner is instrumental in reaching our goals and resolutions.

An accountability partner can be a co-worker, friend, or peer you met at a coffee shop. While you don’t have to work toward your goals together, this partner should be aware of what your objectives are and what your timeline is. This way, they can keep you focused and on track.

Block off time

Time is our most valuable and limited resource, so it’s no surprise that a lack of free time is often the reason why so many of us don’t focus on our New Year’s resolutions. If you’re serious about crushing your goals this year, I highly recommend you block off time in your calendar today.

Whether it’s one hour per day or one hour per month, dedicating and protecting that time is essential to ensuring you don’t avoid your goals.