Why You Need an Accountability Partner to Grow Your Business

It’s no secret I’m an introvert. As a busy mom, it’s also very hard for me to make friends I can truly count on. That’s why I’m so grateful I found an accountability partner to help me accelerate my growth and business.

As a solopreneur, having an accountability partner is crucial to staying on track with my goals. If you’re someone who has a history of failing to meet your goals and letting them die, this can help. Below are a few major reasons why having an accountability partner can increase your chances of success.

Publicly committing your goals

It’s been said that by having an accountability appointment, you increase your chances of completing the goal by 95 percent. Now, I don’t know about you, but as someone who has a track record of creating and then dismissing goals, 95 percent seems like an incredible increase in probability.

I can personally vouch for this because tasks that had been put off for month were suddenly completed in as little as a day after setting goals with my accountability partner.

Create a clear roadmap

We’ve all heard of S.M.A.R.T. goals, but how often do we use the guide to help us achieve success? I work best when I have specific guidelines and due dates. Having an accountability partner encourages me to create clear and specific goals for my tasks at hand.

Before you end each meeting, set a date to check in with each other and the progress of your assignments, this will ensure your goals are timely.

Have a sounding board

As someone who works alone most of the time, I can easily get stuck in my head. Whether it’s setting goals or making a big change, having someone to bounce ideas from can make a big difference in making critical decisions.

Accountability partners can help you find solutions to get you back to running your business.

Stops the excuses

We all play the blame game now and then. We make excuses for why we can’t finish the assignment, why we didn’t book the new client, or why we didn’t take the leap. Accountability partners are great because they have an inside and outside look at your business. They can help call you out all while helping you take steps in the right direction.