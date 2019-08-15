How to Attain Your Goals with Jake Ballentine

If you feel stuck, unmotivated, and uninspired to go after your biggest goals, it might be time to reevaluate your life’s principles. Whether you’re looking to start a new job, launch a business, or start a family, it can all be achieved by breaking through your excuses.

In this episode of SmartFem’s Between the Lines, host Lea Woodford sits down with author Jake Ballentine to talk about goals. Jake shares how his personal struggles with weight loss, infertility, and discipline, led him to write the book Your Number One Goal. Hear from Jack himself about how having a good reason can overcome a bad excuse.

The show is available to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime and Roku.