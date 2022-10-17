10 Free Apps Helping Entrepreneurs Boost their Business

Launching and scaling a business is no easy task. Any entrepreneur can attest to the hard work, persistence, and perseverance it takes to make it in this unique career. While many entrepreneurs often face the challenges alone, it’s usually not without the help and valuable resources available to them. Smartphones and their advantageous apps make it easy to have those resources at their fingertips.

There are countless resources available for business owners looking to grow their start-ups. Below are 10 free apps helping entrepreneurs boost their businesses.

Square

Some say cash is king. However, in this day and age, I’d argue that digital currency is king. No, I don’t mean crypto or bitcoin. I’m referring to debit cards and credit cards. While some individuals still carry a wallet full of cash with them, most, including myself, opt for a card we can swipe, insert, or tap to make purchases. Square makes it easy to close the sale by offering customers a way to pay without handling cash.

Learn more about Square here.

WhatsApp Business

Most smartphone users are familiar with WhatsApp, but did you know there’s a version made exclusively for businesses? WhatsApp Business allows business owners to engage their audiences and drive better customer support. Businesses can update information, including hours of operation, services, and more.

Learn more about WhatsApp Business here.

Canva

Creating unique and visually appealing graphic designs can be challenging for a solopreneur who doesn’t have the team or skills to easily produce content. Apps like Canva make it easy for entrepreneurs with little to no graphic design background to create visuals that lead to higher sales and customer engagement.

Learn more about Canva here.

Asana

Business owners wear many hats, which makes it easy to forget due dates, miss important deadlines, and fail to complete assignments. Asana is a project management tool that makes it easy to add all your tasks, projects, and plans in one place. Once you’ve outlined your master to-do list, you can break up a large task into small components that make it easier to stay on track. You can also add due dates, enable due date notifications, and communicate with additional team members.

Learn more about Asana here.

Mailchimp

Communication is key to business success, and email remains one of the best mediums to keep customers informed and in the loop. There are many email marketing platforms to choose from, but few of them can match Mailchimp’s easy-to-use interface and hard-to-beat FREE offering. Mailchimp makes it easy to choose from templates, drag and drop content, and maintain an accurate email list of your most loyal fans.

Learn more about Mailchimp here.

Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn (or your next favorite social media app)

When it comes to no-cost marketing techniques, there’s no strategy better than an organic social media strategy. Social media is one of the easiest ways to reach your target audience with little to no money invested in the process. It’s important to note that not all social media platforms are created equal, and while some businesses might have luck on a particular platform doesn’t mean your business will.

Take the time to understand your audience, where they spend their time, and the type of content they most resonate with. Then, and only then, should you decide which social media platform is right for you and your growing business.

Later

Posting engaging and unique content on social media is time-consuming, that’s why I’m a huge fan of apps like Later. Later is a social media management tool that allows you to draft, schedule, and plan your social media content. Not only will you keep your brand’s aesthetic and theme, but you can also learn more about the best time to post and review analytics that helps you plan better content in the future.

Learn more about Later here.

Evernote

Entrepreneurs are full of ideas and unique solutions to common problems. Unfortunately, not enough entrepreneurs take the time to jot down those ideas and keep them handy for future reference. Evernote is one of the most powerful and loved note-organizing apps available. The easy-to-use app allows business owners to take notes, organize them by topic, and even schedule a time to review those creative ideas.

Learn more about Evernote here.

Google One

If you’re constantly navigating through numerous apps, websites, and digital folders to find documents, photos, and content, it’s time to rethink your organizational approach. Google One lets you back up your content into one single app. Think of Google One as a digital storage solution, protecting some of your most valued digital possessions and keeping them at your fingertips.

Learn more about Google One here.

Expensify

One of my least favorite tasks to manage as a business owner is keeping track of my income, expenses, and invoices. Fortunately, there are apps like Expensify that make the dreadful task a lot easier. Expensify makes it simple to track expenses, mileage, and payments.

Learn more about Expensify here.