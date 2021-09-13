Applying for jobs can be an intimidating process. You’ll likely apply to a handful of jobs before ever hearing back from one, and only to begin a long a draining process of phone calls, interviews, and paperwork. During that time, self-doubt, insecurity, and negative thoughts often begin to creep into our minds, sometimes having an impact on our performance, hurting our chances of exceeding in the applicant journey.

Keeping your confidence and self-esteem up during the process is essential to ensuring you stand out from the pile of applicants you’re up against. Below are five ways to build confidence during your job search.

Know what you want

Knowing what you want is an empowering feeling. Whether it’s the benefits of the job you’re applying for or simply the idea of being able to move on from the job you’re currently at, being clear on your values and non-negotiables is a game-changer when it comes to your confidence. Before you begin your job hunting process, take some time to make a list of these items.

When you know what you want, why you want them, and why you deserve them, you’ll begin to believe in yourself and your worth for the opportunity.

Understand your qualifications

When was the last time you sat down to review all that you’ve accomplished in the last few years? You are where you are because of all that you have done and will continue to do. It’s time to give yourself credit for your qualifications and allow those accomplishments to boost your confidence. Recruit a friend or co-worker to review these things with you. Sometimes, it helps to get an outside perspective to something you’re likely too familiar with.

Update your resume and LinkedIn

Once you review your recent accomplishments, make sure those items match your resume and LinkedIn. In today’s digital world, you never know how the next opportunity will come about, so putting your best face (or resume) forward can make a difference in your job search. Plus, knowing that your LinkedIn profile is up to date will help you feel at ease, that even if a recruiter is browsing through your profile, your page includes your most recent accomplishments.

Ask for help

Most of us think we have to go through the job hunting journey alone, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. You’d be surprised how helpful it can be to have someone review your resume, elevator speech, or interview outfits before the big day. This is a great way to build reassurance and confidence before you move through the intimidating journey. A friend, family member, or co-worker can be a great asset during this time.

Be prepared

There’s no greater way to build confidence during the job search process than by being prepared. Get familiar with your resume, your skills, and the company you’re interviewing with. This way, no matter how unique the questions are, you can feel comfortable and confident in your answers. Getting you one step closer to your dream job.