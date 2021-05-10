With the pandemic winding down and the job market picking up, this is a great time to reevaluate your career goals and begin working toward your next career move. Whether you’re looking for more responsibilities, more pay, or a more reputable title, there are things you can start doing right now that can set you up for success and help you take your career to the next level.

Taking a leap in your career always seems scarier than it actually is. Below are three tips to take your career to the next level.

Always keep learning

When was the last time you tried something new, took on a challenge, or agreed to try your hand at something you weren’t sure about? Nothing great ever comes from staying in your comfort zone. Challenge yourself to learn something new every day. When possible, sign up for larger learning opportunities.

While live conferences may not be fully back yet, this doesn’t mean you can’t start learning new skills now. There are countless recorded events online. Platforms like Coursera also offer free courses in a variety of subjects. Upgrading your resume makes you a valuable asset now and when you begin making your career change in the future.

Network, network, network

Networking doesn’t always mean attending happy hours wearing a sticker nametag and feeling uncomfortable for two hours while you’re forced to take unsolicited business cards. Networking can happen anywhere, yes, even virtually these days. If you’re unsure of where to start, begin by networking with those in your current position. Make connections that can come in handy in the future.

If you’re looking to move away from your current company and role, consider starting with LinkedIn. Platforms like these take the intimidation out of networking, and allow you to connect with individuals you might have never had access to in the first place.

Ask for what you want

Many times, when we’re thinking about taking our career to the next level, we don’t consider the opportunities that are easiest and right under our nose. Talking to your manager or supervisor about your career goals is one of the best first steps. If your goal is to grow within that organization, then your manager might be able to pull some string to make that move happen. If you’re looking to move away from that company, your manager might be able to point you in the right direction and give you feedback that can help you land that new role.