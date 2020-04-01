Four Resources to Continue Learning While You’re Stuck at Home

It seems like we’ve never had as much free time as we do today. COVID-19 is keeping everyone at home, and with so much extra time on our hands, it’s the perfect time to experience all those learning opportunities we usually don’t have time for.

Whether you’re looking for free courses, virtual workshops, or free eBooks to help you pass the time, there’s an abundance of resources available at no cost during these tough times.

If you’re looking for free online resources to gain new skills during quarantine, you’ve come to the right place. Below are four resources to continue learning and growing while you’re stuck at home.

Coursera

If you love learning but don’t have the time or budget to enroll in your local university, Coursera might be the right fit for you. With thousands of free online courses led by top universities and leading companies, Coursera allows you to build skills on your own time and with little resources.

I recently signed up for The Science of Wellbeing Course from Yale University. The course is completely free and 100 percent online. With more than 1.5 million students already enrolled, it’s safe to say the course is a hit on the site. If you’re looking to practice your mindfulness and wellbeing during this quarantine and beyond, this course if for you.

SCORE

If you don’t already take advantage of free government resources, you might be missing out on great content. SCORE.org is a nonprofit organization with the largest network of expert business mentors helping small business owners. The organization hosts in-person and virtual workshops for entrepreneurs to learn and grow.

Whether you’re a small business owner or an aspiring entrepreneur hoping to launch a business soon, SCORE can help you gain the right tools and knowledge to get you to the next level.

Brit + Co

Lifestyle brand and website, Brit + Co has become a go-to source for funny, simple, and helpful content over the last few years. Lucky for us, the site now offers virtual classes for everything from Instagram strategy to calligraphy. Every class is pre-recorded, allowing each student to go through the course at their own pace.

To help us ride the quarantine wave, Brit + Co is offering all their online classes for FREE (until April 9) with the promo code SELFCARE.

Libby

If books are your preferred method of learning, Libby is your new best friend. Libby is a free app that allows you to read and listen to some of your favorite books right on your phone. Forget about monthly subscription fees, because Libby connects to your local library. This means that even when the library is closed, you can discover thousands of eBooks right from your phone.