Work from Home Style Tips to Boost Your Confidence and Productivity

As work from home has become a requirement for millions of Americans on quarantine, many are trying to navigate the transition from office guidelines to home standards. One of the biggest differences between the office and home is your dress code.

While your company might instill some sort of dress code guidelines, they’re nonexistent in your home. I mean, there’s no supervisor there to tell you what to wear. Although a professional work from home outfit is not mandated by your boss, there are many benefits to getting dressed every morning. Yes, even if it means working from your couch.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who’s had to transition to work from home life until further notice, I have some style tips for you. Below are my top tips for work from home style to boost your confidence and productivity.

Get inspired

If you know me, then you know one of my favorite tools when it comes to style is Pinterest. There’s something there for everyone, and the free and easy to use app can help anyone feel like a fashionista.

One of my favorite ways to get inspired is to search by items I already own. Since thrifting has become nearly impossible during these unprecedented times, I’ve had to become resourceful with what I have in my wardrobe. Simply search using keywords to items in your closet, like “white button-down top, black midi dress outfit, or outfits with sneakers” to get started.

Keep it comfortable

If heels or suits are part of your usual office ensemble, they might not be as fitting for your small home office. Keeping your work from home outfits as comfortable as possible is essential to boosting your productivity. Swap your heels for some flats, and your suit for jeans and a blazer. While you’ll still feel like a million bucks, you won’t be compromising your comfort while doing it.

Don’t forget to accessorize

Topping off your outfit with your favorite accessories can help you finalize the outfit. Whether it’s a dainty pair of earrings or a chic belt, don’t forget to add some finishing touches. Of course, your accessories might not be as bold or professional as they would be when going into the office, but putting the effort will allow you to feel as productive as you usually do.

Complete the look

If doing your hair and makeup was part of your usual routine when going into the office, then you might want to continue with those efforts. For me, looking good translates to feeling good, and hair and makeup are a huge part of that. Time blocking hair and makeup into my morning routine helped me transition into working from home two years ago, and I’m sure it’ll do the same for you today.