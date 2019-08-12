Why You Need A Work from Home Dress Code

One of the biggest selling points about work from home life is being able to wear casual attire. The idea of swapping your slacks for sweats is something many professionals dream of doing one day. Since quitting my corporate job almost two years ago to follow my passion, I’ve discovered what works and doesn’t when it comes to having a primarily work from home career.

As a personal stylist, I understand the important role clothes play in our lives. Your attire can change your mood, outlook, and even how others perceive you. That’s why I am a big believer in having a work from home dress code.

While leggings and fuzzy socks may seem like the most comfortable option to work from home in, there have been scientifically proven benefits to keeping a work from home dress code.

Boost productivity

There’s something empowering about looking put together. The same way a good work out set can help you better prepare for a gym session, dressing in work-appropriate clothes can help you boost productivity.

When you look good, you feel good. Remember that this applies to your overall grooming. Feel the best after applying mascara? Do it. It’s all about listening to your gut and instinct. Take notes of your productivity levels and do more of what fuels you.

Build boundaries

A big misconception of work from home professionals is the idea that we’re always available. Drop-in visits from friends, unplanned calls from your family, and even meeting requests from prospective can easily steer you away from your work.

Dressing up can help send the signal that you’re still a working profession, just one that happens to work from home instead of a cubicle.

Keep you focus

As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I wear a lot of hats. While I hate multitasking, I often find myself thinking about the dishes on the sink or the dinner that needs to be made. Believe it or not, wearing a good outfit helps me avoid distractions like doing the dishes in the middle of the day.

I’m more likely to get distracted by housework while wearing loungewear than I would be wearing a nice dress and fancy shoes.