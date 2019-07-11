One of the greatest benefits of being an entrepreneur is working from home. As a work from home mom, I have the liberty to create my own schedule, work on passion projects, and take time off as needed. It’s a lifestyle I don’t think I can ever go back from, but it does have its tribulations. Working from home can mean a lack of boundaries, self-care, and effort to look your best.

If you’re a work from home mom and are struggling with getting dressed every day, you’re not alone. Below are three major style tips for work from home moms.

Keep it comfortable

Since becoming a mom, comfort has become a non-negotiable when it comes to style. It’s also a key factor for work from home moms because you’re more likely to get dressed if your outfit doesn’t interfere with your daily tasks. Whether it’s comfortable jeans, sundresses, or shoes, comfort can make the difference between looking stylish or scruffy.

Keep it simple

Simplicity is key to achieve comfortable yet chic work from home style. Don’t stress about accessories, fancy shoes, or dramatic pieces for a laidback work day. By keeping things cool and effortless, you’re more likely to resonate getting dressed in being a manageable and undemanding daily task.

Keep yourself accountable

One of the most common hurdles with getting dressed on a daily basis is the lack of accountability to do so. Whether it’s a daily meeting, errand, or task, keeping yourself responsible can make the world of a difference. In my case, dropping off and picking up my daughter from school keeps me accountable. I like to put effort into looking my best so I can show up as the best version of myself.