Spice Up Your Love Life with These Fun Date Night Ideas

If you feel like your relationship is stuck in a rut, it might be time to reconsider your date nights. As a busy mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I’m constantly looking to get myself out of events that aren’t essential to my weekly routines. However, I never compromise date nights with my husband.

My husband and I will be celebrating two years of marriage this month. If you combine our dating and marriage time, that’s more than 7 years together. While there have been a few bumps on the road, I can confidently say we’re happier than ever. I owe a lot of that to fun and consistent date nights.

Whether you’re a newlywed looking to set standards in your marriage, or simply looking for new and exciting ideas to spice up your love life, below are some fun date night ideas to help you achieve that.

Take a road trip

Road trips are one of my favorite things to do with my husband. Yes, roundtrips can be exhausting, but they’re also a great opportunity to explore and catch up with your significant other. Whether it’s a 2-hour or 8-hour drive, road trips give you uninterrupted quiet time to communicate with your partner.

Book a staycation

If you’re looking to get away but don’t have the time or money to do so, consider booking a staycation. Staycations are the perfect way to feel like you got away without having to book a flight or pack 10 bags of luggage. Do some research on nearby hotels with your favorite amenities to make it a date night to remember.

Dance it out

It’s no secret that I’m not a good dancer. I’ve never been. However, there’s nothing like hitting the dance floor with your favorite person. Whether it’s dance classes to help you two catch the rhythm, or finding a fun dance floor to let loose on, this one is all about having fun and letting go.

Attend a comedy show

There’s nothing that can get you in a good mood like some great laughs. I love attending comedy shows with my husband because they’re a great way to have fun and unwind. Whether it’s traveling to Las Vegas for a special performance or supporting a local comedian in your hometown, comedy shows are a fun and cheery date night option that will not disappoint.