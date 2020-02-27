The Essential Boss Babe’s Work from Home Checklist

Okay, ladies, it’s time to buckle up and get serious about working from home (or, as we freelancers and creatives call it, WFH). Working from home is pretty much the best thing on earth: cozied up on the couch with a mug of warm coffee, opening up your laptop starting on the day’s tasks without having to sit in icky rush hour traffic.

Um, yes please ma’am!

Now, while you might think that all you need is a Wi-Fi connection and a snuggly spot beside your cat to properly WFH, there are a few tips, tricks, and gear that you’ll need if you want to get serious about productivity while sitting at home in your PJs. For the boss babes out there, whether you’re a solo entrepreneur or working remotely for you dream job fashion mag, we’ve got the checklist you need to succeed. Check it out!

The perfect laptop

This one’s no secret, but we just cannot stress enough how essential it is that you have a reliable, lightweight, and stylish laptop for your WFH days. That clunky junk you’ve been hanging on to since college? Yeah, swipe left.

It’s time for an upgrade. With so many lightweight, processor-packed, and intuitively designed models out there, you’re sure to find something. Even babes on a budget can shop laptops on sale for the perfect WFH go-to. Think of it this way, your laptop is your lifeline; it’s okay to splurge a little extra on that bad boy.

A get-serious workstation

When you’re chilling, answering emails or just writing your next newsletter, it’s nice to lay back on the couch, feet up on a fluffy ottoman, relaxing and enjoying the day. However, once it’s time to get serious about your next sales-boosting content strategy, or dive deep into designing a killer infographic, you’re going to want to have a place where you can lock-in for deep focus.

That means it’s a good idea to have a tech-friendly desk to organize your work supplies and your thoughts. Here are some essentials your desk should have:

Comfy, booty-friendly chair

Plenty of outlets for all your must-have gadgets

A killer speaker system for ambient focus tunes

Pictures of your cat, so you remember why you’re working so hard

Backup internet options

Let’s face it, ladies: WIFI can be pretty fickle. When you’re hard at work, about to post your newest coding breakthrough to your work’s website, you don’t want the internet service to suddenly drop.

Big yikes.

First, make sure you’re investing in lightning-speed, high-quality, and trustworthy internet service – none of that nonsense that offers budget service at a low price. Serious WFHers need to know they can trust their routers.

Second, invest in a mobile plan that allows you to turn your phone into a hotspot. If WIFI drops out and you need to reset the router? No problem – switch on that hotspot and get right back into your groove. At the very least, just be sure you have a go-to café nearby where you can escape if the WIFI’s run dry.

Big inspo space

Ladies need inspo, it’s just a fact of life. When you’re knee-deep in a creative strategy and get hit with that infamous writer’s block, you’ll need to retreat to your big inspo space. Maybe it’s your closet, where you’ve hidden your sacred vision board, which shows the things you plan on buying once you seriously hit “the big time.”

Or maybe it’s your garden, where you can listen to the sweet lullabies of the birds as they nest outside. Either way, it’s a place where the creative bug can come and bite you – a must-have for boss babes who are working hard at home!