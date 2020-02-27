I Tried an Amazon $10 Dermaplaning Tool, this is What Happened

Beauty trends. They’re expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes even painful to go through with. However, as a woman, I’m always on the hunt for the next best thing in beauty. So, when I read an article about how popstar Lizzo got her skin flawless for the Grammy’s, I had to learn more.

Dermaplaning is one of the hottest trends in beauty. While its name might seem complicated, its purpose is simple, to make your skin smooth and radiant. According to healthline.com, dermaplaning is a skin treatment that uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face.

Lizzo’s makeup artist uses a $200 dermaplaning tool on the singer’s face before a major event. While I loved the look, I didn’t love the price tag. So, I did some research and found an affordable alternative. I’m not often convinced by celebrity beauty trends, but when I found out I could get similar results with a $10 tool from Amazon, I just couldn’t resist.

The About Face Sonic Smooth Beauty Wand is the beauty tool I never knew I needed. The battery-operated wand gently removes hair, exfoliates, and leaves my skin smooth and radiant. As an Amazon Prime member, I received the item the next day and quickly took it on a test run.

As any skeptic would, I decided to do a spot test before fully committing to the side effects. To say I was shocked is an understatement. It didn’t take long to notice a drastic difference in my skin. Not only was every stroke removing unwanted hair, but it was also exfoliating and removing dead skin. My face felt smoother than ever. There was no pain or irritation, whatsoever.

I finished the treatment with my usual nighttime skincare routine and was amazed by the results. My skin looked radiant, and I couldn’t wait to see the lasting effects of it. My husband even noticed a dramatic difference in how flawless my makeup looked the next day.

If $200 dermaplaning appointments or tools aren’t in your budget, then this $10 tool is for you. The handheld tool takes up no more room than the average tube of mascara, and its easy to use functions make it easy for any beauty amateur to give it a try. Trust me, it’s the best $10 you’ll ever spend on your skin. You can thank me later.