Don’t Go to Bed Without Following These Skincare Steps

As I quickly approach my thirties, skincare has become a part of my daily routine. While I wouldn’t consider myself an expert on the topic, I’ve taken bits and pieces of tips and information from experts and molded them into my life as I see a need.

While the idea of sticking to a nighttime skincare routine can seem overwhelming to some, it’s not as bad as it may seem. A decent nighttime routine usually takes less than 5 minutes to complete and doing so can have a lasting impact on your skin.

Below are six nighttime skincare steps you should never skip before going to bed.

Remove your makeup

Removing your makeup before bed is essential for healthy skin. Not only does it clean your pores and eliminate any dirt, but it also helps propel you to the following steps in your skincare routine. I like to think of this as my leading domino. I know that if I make the time to remove my makeup, I can be strict enough to follow through with the rest of my routine.

Cleanse

While removing your makeup is important, it doesn’t always remove all the makeup and dirt on your face. This is why following that step with a gentle cleanser can be very important. A single pump will get the job done. Simply massage the product on your face for about a minute and wash it off when done.

Tone

Once your face is nice and clean, it’s time to tone. For a long time, I skipped this step because I had no idea what toner was or what it would do for me. After reading about the benefits online, I was hooked and have been using it for over a year now. In summary, toners help shrink pores, refresh your skin, and restore pH levels of the skin. You can add a small amount onto a cotton round (or its sustainable alternative) and apply it to your skin.

Moisturize

Moisturizing is essential to keeping your skin hydrated, smooth, and rejuvenated. Depending on your skin type, you might want to look into a moisturizer that fits your specific needs. The key here is to hydrate your skin and wake up looking refreshed in the morning.

Ice

I’ve talked about the benefits of icing your face in the past, and it’s honestly one of my favorite steps in my nighttime skincare routine. I like to ice my face with my ice roller immediately after applying my moisturizer. I instantly feel my skin tighter and smoother.

Night cream

Like the ice roller, this step is optional. If you feel like you’re still missing something specific to your skin’s needs, this would be the time to do it. For me, a dark spot correcting cream is essential. It helps get rid of the dark spots I’ve recently dealt with because of my acne.

That’s it! Your bedtime skincare routine is complete. Trust me, your skin will thank you later for this.