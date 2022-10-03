7 Tips to Go from Stay-at-Home Mom to Work-From-Home Mompreneur

Motherhood is one of the most challenging and rewarding responsibilities out there. It requires an unsurmountable amount of patience, passion, and persistence. These three crucial skills are also necessary to run a business. As a busy wife, mom, and entrepreneur, I’ve been able to take the skills I’ve gained in my personal life and translate them into my career.

Moms can do anything, including running a business. Below are seven tips to go from stay-at-home mom to work-from-home mompreneur.

Pursue your passion

Everyone, including parents, has something they’re passionate about. Whether it’s art, writing, or upcycling, getting clear on your passion is the best first step for a mom looking to add business owner to her resume. Once you’ve identified your passion, think of some creative ways you can make money through that avenue.

What product or service can you offer that customers would be willing to pay for?

Test your idea

It takes more than a good idea to run a successful business. Testing your idea allows you to get a sense of whether your product or service is needed within your target market. Enlist the help of friends, peers, or your online community to gather feedback. Their insight can help you get a better understanding of the interest and opportunities available to you and your business.

Start small

While it can be tempting to go all in on your grand idea, it’s important not to get carried away. Start small and scale from there. Starting small allows you to make changes to your business along the way. Small doesn’t mean insignificant. Instead, it means less risk, debt, and expenses.

Maximize your downtime

Being a stay-at-home mom comes with a long list of responsibilities, which means less time to focus on personal projects. When launching a business, it’s essential to optimize your downtime when possible. Use nap time as a window to work on your website, leverage the school day to tackle marketing materials, and make playdates an opportunity to create a business plan.

Lean on your loved ones

Behind every successful mompreneur is an army of people supporting her along the way. Don’t shy away from asking for help and leaning on your inner circle. Reach out for help with business ideas, financial planning, or babysitting can be a huge asset.

Delegate tedious duties

Delegating is one of the best ways to optimize your time, energy, and creativity as a mom and business owner. You don’t have to go at it alone. Make a list of unpleasant tasks and decide which ones you need the most help with. You’d be surprised how much time and money you could save by hiring help.

Set SMART goals

Every business, no matter how small, needs goals to succeed. It’s the only way to ensure you stay on track and can celebrate your accomplishments. A S.M.A.R.T. goal is specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely. Once you’ve created some smart goals, schedule regular check-ins to ensure you stay on track.