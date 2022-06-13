Being a working mom comes with many challenges. Juggling the responsibilities of a career while maintaining a happy home can be taxing for mothers constantly struggling to feel like they’re doing enough in both areas of life. Fortunately, there are healthy habits working moms can incorporate into their everyday lives that can help them reach success and satisfaction in and out of their homes.

Striking stability between career and kids can be tricky. Below are five simple ways mompreneurs can achieve work-life balance.

Time block your priorities

We all have the same 24 hours in a day. What we choose to do with those 24 hours is up to us and our values. Before scheduling your day, get clear on what you want to accomplish. Once you have that list, break up each assignment into events in your digital calendar. This method can help keep you on track and accountable for your responsibilities.

Respect your high-productivity window

We all have what some consider a high-productivity window. A specific time of day when we can usually count on to get things done. My peak time is early in the morning, usually from 9 to 11 a.m. For some, their peak-productivity time can be late at night, from 10 p.m. to midnight. Whatever the time is for you, respect that valuable time and get stuff done.

Set clear boundaries

One of the most impactful changes we can make as mompreneurs is setting boundaries. While some respect our time and craft, others confuse the idea of being self-employed as always available. After experiencing a learning curve during my first few years in business, I eventually set clear boundaries with my family about my availability.

My time should be valued as much as someone at a 9 to 5. Clear boundaries can help establish that.

Take breaks

Justifying breaks as a mompreneur can be challenging. Many of us find it hard to validate our work and the amount of progress we’ve made before taking some time to relax. Breaks are essential to achieving a work-life balance because they help prevent burnout and allow us to recharge our batteries to continue to be productive throughout the day.

If you’re bad at taking breaks, try setting a timer every 50 and 10 minutes. Work for 50, take a break for 10. Simple as that.

Delegate your weaknesses

Moms are notorious for being bad at asking for help. Our ‘I can do it all’ mentality can often be a setback because it keeps us from leaning on our network and reaching our full potential. If you’re having a hard time striking a balance between your home and business responsibilities, try delegating some tasks. Whether you reach out to your family to help with your kids or hire a virtual assistant to help with some administrative tasks, a little help can go a long way.

What’s your trick to achieving work-life balance?