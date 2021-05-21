I don’t know about you, but summer is my favorite season. The warm weather, the cookouts, and the fun outfits get me so excited for the summer months ahead. For me, every summer outfit has to keep my body cool and my skin protected. Hats are the perfect accessory that accomplishes both things at the same time.

Hats are often an afterthought when putting outfits together. After all, women don’t usually wear hats when going about their daily lives. This summer, I challenge you to try at least one of the hat trends below. It’s a great way to experiment with your style while protecting your face from harmful sun damage. Below are five hat style trends to rock these summer months.

Bucket hat

If you keep up with style trends, you’ve likely heard about the bucket hat comeback. This 90s style trend recently made a comeback and can be found in nearly every trendsetting magazine and blog. They’re chic, casual, and look good on everyone. Plus, you can find some affordable options all around the internet.

Baseball cap

Unlike bucket hats, baseball caps are always in style. The casual and effortless hat is a great option to protect your skin while out in the sun all day. Whether you’re running errands, hanging by the pool, or going to an actual baseball game (not me), this hat option can stay in your closet for many years to come.

Visor

Until a few years ago, I thought of visors as an “older age group” hat. I thought they were unflattering and frankly, just not cool. I feel completely different about them now. They’ve become a go-to on beach days, and they’re a must-try hat according to the internet.

Wide brim hat

If you’re looking for a hat to elevate your summer looks, then look no further than the wide brim hat. Wide brim hats look good on everyone, and the flattering style can elevate any outfit, from the poolside bathing suit to the chic brunch look.

Straw hat

Nothing screams summer hat like a straw hat. Straw hats come in a variety of shapes, styles, and sizes, and they’ve become an essential summer accessory. They’re light, breathable, and are the perfect addition to a summer outfit.