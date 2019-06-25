Summer is officially here, and if the high temperatures are bringing you down, you’re not alone. Fortunately, there are many things to look forward to in the hot summer months. From poolside weekends to relaxing getaways, summer is a magical season.

Personally, I love summer style. Experimenting with fabrics, colors, and prints is an easy and fun way to discover your style. This summer, staying chic and cool is a priority, and if it’s for you too, then you have to stock your wardrobe with the essentials.

Below is a list of five summer style staples you need in your closet to make this your most fashionable season yet.

Cut off shorts

No, these don’t have to be daisy dukes, yes, these do come in many shapes and sizes. Cut off shorts are a chic and effortless way to beat the heat and look good while doing it. The best part? You can make your own pair of DIY cut off shorts. Have a pair of jeans you’re looking to repurpose? All you need is some scissors and imagination to get started.

Maxi skirt

Maxi dresses are a wardrobe staple that looks good on everyone, but this season, switch things up by giving maxi skirts a try. I love maxi skirts because they accentuate the waist and are very flattering. They’re easy to dress up or down for a variety of summer occasions and can be easily paired with a bathing suit and make a great cover-up.

Straw Bag

Nothing screams summer more than a chic straw purse. Whether you’re looking for a big bag that can hold all your beach essentials or a small crossbody for a date night, there’s a style for everyone. The best part? Straw bags go with almost every outfit. They’re easy to style and pair with your favorite summer look.

One-piece bathing suit

I’ve mentioned my love for one-piece bathing suits in the past, but they’ve quickly become a favorite summer staple. Not only are they flattering on all body types, but they can easily be styled as a bodysuit and paired with your favorite bottoms. They’re lifesavers when packing for a trip with limited luggage space.

Denim jacket

A jacket for summer? Yes, even in the middle of summer a good denim jacket can go a long way. Denim jackets are great for layering and can easily be styled by tying around your waist. If you’re traveling to a beachside location where temperatures tend to drop dramatically at night, a denim jacket is just the piece you’ll want to keep you warm.