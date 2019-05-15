10 Summer Essentials You Need in Your Carry On

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s finally time to pack that carry on that’ll take you on all your adventures. Whether you’re planning a staycation only a short drive away, or plan on traveling across the world to a country you’ve never been before, there are some essentials you should make sure to pack in your luggage.

Below is a list of my top 10 travel essentials you should keep in your carry on. They’ve been my go-to travel items for years, and I’m sure they’ll become yours as well.

Sunscreen

Whether you’re going to a sandy beach in Maui or scaling pyramids in Central America, sunscreen is essential. While sunscreen should be worn year-round, it’s especially critical during summer months when UV rays are stronger.

Reusable Water Bottle

Staying hydrated during travel is essential but easy to forget. Travelers often get caught up with the itinerary and often forget to prioritize their health. By keeping a reusable water bottle handy, you won’t just remind yourself to hydrate, but you’ll be promoting sustainability as well.

Headphones

Whether I’m using them to listen to my favorite tunes or simply cancel out loud noises, headphones are lifesavers during travel. They come in handy at the beach when trying to take a nap, during travel, and much more.

Book

I often complain about the lack of time to read in my day to day life. So, taking a book with me during travel is a great way to read a book that’s been on top of my list.

Notebook and pen

Some of my best ideas come to me when I’m unplugged. Keeping a notebook and pen handy while I travel make it easy to jot down ideas and avoid forgetting them in the future.

Power Bank

Keeping a power bank handy seems to be a new normal. With everything happening in our smartphones, it means the batteries don’t last as long as we wish they did. Power banks make it easy to recharge anywhere at any time.

Multipurpose wipes

Whether it’s to remove your makeup, wipe your hands, or clean up a mess, multipurpose wipes come in handy during summer travel. I like keeping a pack of Costco brand baby wipes available because they serve every purpose.

Moisturizer

Lack of hydration often leads to dry skin, so keeping a moisturizer at arm’s reach is essential. I recommend keeping a moisturizer that can be used for face, hands, and body. This will save your space in your carry on.

Travel toiletries

There’s no reason we should be traveling with full-size products for a weekend gateway. Travel toiletries meet the TSA guidelines and save space in your small luggage. I recommend keeping reusable travel size bottle you can refill trip after trip.

First aid kit

Accidents are never fun, but they happen. Whether it’s a small cut or a small headache, you’ll be glad you packed a first aid kit in your carry on. Make sure to keep a little bit of everything to ensure you’re covered (band-aids, ibuprofen, etc.)

Happy travels!