As if planning a vacation wasn’t stressful enough, packing for one is definitely nerve-wracking. From deciding what to pack, to making it all fit, and meeting the weight limits, the whole process can be a nightmare.

Luckily, there are small improvements you can practice that can make the world of a difference. Avoid the headaches this vacation and pack only the essentials. I’m sharing my top three tips to help you pack for a stress-free vacation.

Make your itinerary your best friend

They say that when you fail to plan you plan to fail, and the saying couldn’t be truer in this situation. Whether you’re going away for a weekend or a month, knowing what your schedule looks like can help you pack with intention.

By creating an itinerary, you set a strong foundation for your trip and make your packing a lot easier. Avoid all the spacious pieces and only pack what you actually predict you’d wear. I like to call this a “smart luggage”. Every piece you pack should have a purpose, and if you planned appropriately, they will.

Check the weather

There’s nothing worse than showing up to a rainy destination when all you packed were shorts and bathing suits. Make sure to check the weather a week and then a few days before your departure. Knowing what to expect will help you plan smarter and lighter.

If you’re unsure of what to expect, one way to play it safe is by packing items you can layer. This way, you’ll have the liberty of deciding what to wear depending on the circumstances. Cami’s, scarfs, and light jackets can be re-worn multiple times and serve many purposes.

Find outfit inspirations

My go-to for outfit inspirations is Pinterest. Whether you’re heading to the beach, Disneyland, or Paris, Pinterest has countless pins and boards to help you get inspired. Simply search your destination and include “outfit ideas”. Thousands of pins will populate and now all you have to do is choose which ones fit your style.

Packing neutral and solid colors makes it easier to get dressed while you’re away. Stay away from small prints and color clashing in order to avoid stress and headaches when getting dressed.

Happy travels!