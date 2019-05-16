How Millennials Can Build their Personal Brand on Social Media

According to recent studies, there are over 2 billion social media users worldwide. Social networking sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become a big part of our lives in recent years, and that impact is only expected to grow.

If you’re a millennial on social media and aren’t using it to build your personal brand, you’re missing out. Social media has become one of the easiest ways to build a personal brand and connect with your target audience.

Building your personal brand on social media is easier than you think. Below are three ways millennials can build their personal brand on social media.

Create valuable content

Think of your social media channels as virtual portfolios of your work. By sharing your work on social media, you expose your creations to billions of users worldwide. Make sure you’re creating and sharing valuable content users will enjoy and find useful.

You never know who’s watching and looking to work with or collaborate with someone like you.

Put your best face forward

They say it only takes a few seconds to make an impression on someone, and it’s no different with social media. Make sure you’re putting your best self forward when sharing on social media channels. Whether it’s the way you type, the photos you share, or the way you express yourself of others. Your content says more about you than you think.

Use this opportunity to share your values, ethics, and things you’re passionate about.

Engage and build a network

Making connections has never been easier. What before required you to get ready, RSVP to an event, and network with dozens of people to make one single connection is no longer the norm. You can connect with a recruiter, manager, or CEO by simply engaging with them on their social media channels.

Use the accessibility of social media to make connections you never thought were possible. A simple direct message can go a long way.