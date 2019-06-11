Growing up Latina, hair was a big part of my identity. The longer the hair, the more beautiful, sophisticated, and feminine I was (or so I thought). While frequent haircuts were a thing, they were usually a simple trim only to help keep my hair healthy and promote more growth.

While I still believe long hair is beautiful, I also have learned to love and embrace short hair, too. I’ve learned so much about confidence and self-love chopping off my long locks almost six months ago. Since then, I’ve encouraged everyone I know to do the same is it’s something they’ve always wanted to do.

Below are five reasons why you should chop off your long locks this summer. After all, it’s just hair, isn’t it?

It’s liberating

OK, I know this might sound cheesy, but stay with me for a second. No, I didn’t go through a breakup or quit my job in order to cut my hair. While there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s not necessary. For me, chopping off my long locks was a way to prove to myself that I’m in charge of my own life. It was almost like a symbol of permission to let go and be free.

It’ll grow back

It’s not a myth. Hair grows back. Not overnight, but eventually it does. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I decided to give short hair a try. I mean, if it’ll grow back, it means it’s not permanent, right? As long as you’re in a good stylist’s hands, you have nothing to worry about.

It promotes healthier growth

This isn’t breaking news, but sometimes we forget that in order for our hair to grow we have to get rid of the damage. The same way you get remove weeds from your garden that keep your flowers from blooming, dead ends keep your hair from growing. Trust me, it’ll make the world of a difference.

It’ll save you time

Everything from washing, to blow-drying, and even styling have become a simpler task. I’ve also noticed that my hair tends to not get as oily as it did when I had longer hair, which helps me decrease the number of times I wash it per week. A great timesaver in it of itself.

It looks chic and stylish

I’ve always loved how women style short hair, and I can attest to that now that I’m part of the club. It seems almost effortless to style my hair and look so pulled together.