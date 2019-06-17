SmartFem TV Presents Breaking the Glass Ceiling with Lisa Guerrero

Inside Edition’s own Lisa Guerrero is no stranger to stepping into uncomfortable situations. From her start as a sports broadcaster to investigative reporter, Lisa has successfully risen to the top in a career traditionally dominated by men. Now, she wants other women to do the same.

Lea Woodford of SmartFem.com and SmartFem TV talks with powerhouse Lisa Guerrero. Lisa shares her thoughts on why a glass ceiling still exists for many women, and what should be done in order to break those barriers.