Safe Summer Travel Tips to Make the Most of Your Time Off

Summer is just around the corner, and with the high temperatures come vacation plans to take some much-deserved time off. After an uncertain and troubling summer in 2020, this year offers an opportunity to get out and make up for the lost time. Vaccine numbers are going up and COVID cases are going down. Stats that bring hope and excitement to those eager to get out this summer.

While things might be looking up, we’re still encouraged to take the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy this summer and beyond. Below are five tips to ensure safe summer travels and make the most of your time off.

Do your research

Not all travel destinations are created equal, especially when it comes to health and safety guidelines. Some places have little to no restrictions, while others have extreme limitations that might stop you from moving forward with your plans. Before you solidify anything, make sure to do your research. If you booked a hotel room, ask the concierge about their health and safety guidelines, as well as those of the activities you’re interested in. They likely know more about them than you do.

Take a road trip

The pandemic uncovered a newfound love for road trips for travelers across the country. When drafting your summer travel plans, consider destinations you can drive to. Driving there can be a safer and more enjoyable way to travel. When making plans, keep in mind your family, lifestyle, and what that trip will look like. No two families are alike, so planning for something that works for your needs is essential.

Try new activities

If your summer travel plans look the same year after year, think about new ways you can enjoy your time off. Whether it’s a new destination, new activities, or a new game plan, this is a great time to change things up. After all, it’s probably been a while since you last got out. Make this a trip you and your family will never forget.

Get outside

Outdoor activities are highly encouraged over indoor activities. This summer consider new ways to enjoy your time off while staying safe and healthy. One of my favorite things to do is hanging out by the beach all day. There are many things you can do outdoors, including hikes, trips to the zoo, and much more.

Follow the guidelines

Health and safety guidelines vary from state to state, and at times, from city to city. Make sure you’re equipped to follow the guidelines no matter where you are. Keep extra masks handy and prepare for long waits depending on capacity and social distancing.

At the end of the day, a vacation is what you make of it. Make sure you and your travel party are comfortable, and if you’re not, know it’s OK to revisit those plans.

Happy travels!