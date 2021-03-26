How to Travel Safely during Spring and Summer Breaks

For the last year, travel has looked nothing like it did in the past. Spring and summer break travels were usually some of the busiest for airlines. Today, it’s hard to predict when the world will go back to “normal” after the pandemic.

While traveling is still not advised by the CDC or other health organizations, many families and individuals are reclaiming their time off. Keeping health top of mind is essential for the wellbeing of the community. Below are some tips to travel safely during spring and summer breaks.

Get the vaccine

In many states across the US, the COVID vaccine is now available to anyone age 16 and up. If you qualify and are eager to get back out there, consider getting yours as soon as it’s available. According to health experts, it’s our best chance at getting back to normal life, something I’m willing to contribute to.

Wear a mask

Mask mandates vary by state, so you’ll likely find that if you’re traveling out of state, you might experience some culture shock. To decrease the likelihood of getting the virus, and the chances of you spreading it, continue to wear a mask regardless of any changes to the rules. It’s an easy step we can all take to keep the health of others in mind.

Keep your distance

To be honest, I love the six feet apart rule. Even before the pandemic, I didn’t understand why some people chose to get so close to others in line, at an amusement park, or the airport. If you’re traveling over the next few months, continue keeping a safe distance between you and anyone outside your immediate party. It’s an easy and effective way to keep the virus away.

Don’t travel if ill

This tip should go without saying, but if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, consider canceling or rescheduling your trip. Go the extra mile and get tested as soon as you can. A test can either give you peace of mind that you are virus-free, or confirm that you should be staying home and focusing on your health to get better and avoid the spread.

Take extra steps

Now that disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers are back in stock at most retailers, consider making them a part of your travel essentials from now on. Whether you’re staying at a hotel or Airbnb, taking extra steps to clean and disinfect surfaces can help slow the spread.