Five Reasons You Should Start a Side Hustle

Three years after leaving my full-time job in marketing to become an entrepreneur, I found myself back in the job market looking for another full-time job. It was a big change, but one I was longing for. While I was hitting pause on entrepreneurship for a while, I planned to keep some of my responsibilities as an entrepreneur and turning them into a side hustle.

With the right amount of time, focus and determination, a side hustle can have many benefits. Nearly five months after accepting my full-time position, I’m proud to share that I’ve maintained two side hustles at the same time. If you’ve been wondering whether you should do it, let this serve as a testament that you can.

Below are five reasons why you should start a side hustle.

Make more money

This reason should go without saying, because, well, the number one reason you’re probably considering a side hustle is to make some extra cash. Whether you need extra income to pay your monthly bills or looking for a creative way to pay off your loans quicker, a side hustle can help you achieve those goals. Plus, diversifying your income is a great way to build wealth.

Do what you love

It’s amazing how many creative things you can do to make extra money. If there’s something you’re good at and you love doing (some would call this a hobby), research ways it can help you create an extra source of income. Whether it’s writing, knitting, or graphic designing, there’s a side hustle out there for everyone.

Get a taste of entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone, but how would you ever know if it is if you don’t try it first. I like to think of side hustles like free samples. They give you a taste of entrepreneurship. If you want to become a full-time entrepreneur, consider starting a side hustle first. Then, you’ll be able to get a feel for what’s in store, and what it takes to succeed in the business world.

Boost your confidence

There’s no better way to boost your confidence than by taking on a challenge that seems too big to conquer. Starting a side hustle can help boost your self-esteem because it will remind you that you’re a brave and skilled person. You’re using your talents and getting compensated for solving problems.

It can transform into a full-time thing

A side hustle always has room to grow into a full-time gig if you let it. Even if you’re using your side hustle as a trial period for your business idea, it can always flourish into something bigger than you could have ever imagined. Give it a try and be open to the possibilities that this journey could take you on.