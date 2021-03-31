Social media has become a digital tool we all love to hate. We love connecting and building relationships with individuals from across the world but aren’t as fond of the negative sides of the various social media platforms. From bullying to comparison syndrome and an endless need to fit in, social media can do more harm than good to some.

Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to attempt to make social media a healthier place to be. Here’s how to declutter your social media in five easy steps.

Unfollow toxic accounts

I’m constantly amazed how so many of us continue to follow accounts that instill negative emotions. Whether it’s an influencer who causes you to compare yourself or a news outlet that thrives on sharing traumatic stories, it’s time to hit unfollow. Remember, if you change your mind, you can always follow them again. This can be your trial period to see the impact of a less toxic account.

Deactivate accounts you don’t use

Are you still getting notifications from a social media platform you haven’t used in 10 years? You’re not alone. Too often, we create accounts to jump on certain social media trains without really thinking about whether we actually want to have a presence on the platform or not. If you’ve been inactive on a platform for a few years now, consider deactivating that account.

C lean up your media

Social media was created to share photos, videos, and other content with your closest network and friends. Unfortunately, those uploads aren’t the best representation of us five or ten years later. Make some time to clean up your files and keep only the media you feel represents you well.

Refresh your profiles

When was the last time you updated your profile picture or Instagram bio? Those small features can say a lot about you, so consider changing them to something that best describes you. A quick photo swap or bio update can ensure you’re connecting to the best individuals out there.

Change your settings

If your phone is constantly buzzing with social media notifications, it’s time to change the settings. To build a healthy relationship with social media and to ensure you’re getting the most out of it, it’s crucial to make the setting work for you. For me, turning off notifications is the first step to a healthy relationship.