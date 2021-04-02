With so much going on around us, it’s no surprise why so many of us are feeling overwhelmed by life. We can’t seem to catch up, complete our tasks, and most importantly, enjoy the simple things in life. In times like these, a reset button would be helpful.

If you’re looking for practical ways to get your life back on track, then look no further. Below are four simple ways to organize and reset your life.

Create a master to-do list

If your to-do list consists of sticky notes, calendar reminders, and a whole lot of ideas floating around in your head, it’s time for a change. A master to-do list can help you put all your tasks in one place. If you’re unsure how to begin, simply grab a blank sheet of paper and do a brain dump. Write everything on your mind and don’t stop until you feel it’s all in one place.

Once you’ve brain-dumped all your tasks, clean up the list, organize it how you see fit, and start crossing off items as you complete them. When a new task pops up, make sure to keep note of it on your master document.

Clear your inbox

For many of us, our inbox has become our to-do list. Whether it’s personally or professionally, a cluttered inbox can make us feel like our job is never done. Between assignments, meetings, and requests, things can get overwhelming. Take the time to go through your inbox and add all your tasks to your master to-do list.

If a task takes less than two minutes to complete, skip the to-do list and do the task NOW. You’ll realize that quick tasks can cause a ripple effect in your productivity. Consider this the “snowball effect” of productivity.

Make weekly checklists

I don’t know about you, but I’m often overwhelmed by tasks I have to repetitively complete. This weekend to-do list is filled with errands, chores, and reminders to keep me on track for the week ahead. If you find yourself scrambling every week to get things done, consider creating a weekly checklist you can repurpose week after week.

In this list, include everything you do weekly. It might not seem like a lot at first, but once you start to list everything you do, you’ll realize you have more responsibilities than you give yourself credit for.

Declutter unused items

I’m a big believer that hoarding unused items hold us back in life. Whether it’s mentally and the stress it causes, or physically and the literal space it takes up in our home. Anytime I’m feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and anxious, I like to clean, organize and declutter spaces around my home. You’ll find that making space in your home also makes space in your mind.

When you’re done decluttering all the unnecessary items, think about whether or not others could take advantage of them. Donating to a charity or thrift store helps you feel good while you do good for the community.