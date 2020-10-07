How to Increase Productivity and Fulfillment in Your Busy Life

Being “crazy busy” has become a badge of honor many of us wear with pride. Somehow, we’ve created a narrative that the busier we are, the more fulfilled our lives are, too. I hate to break it to you, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. It’s productivity, and not busyness, we’re after. Achieving our goals has a lot more of an effect on our confidence than an endless to-do list ever will.

If you spend too much time putting out fires, responding to email, and working on less-than-important tasks day after day, it might be time to overhaul your productivity habits. Below are five tips to increase productivity and fulfillment in your busy life.

Prioritize your projects

Whether it’s in your personal life or professional endeavors, prioritizing your projects is an essential step in creating positive productivity habits. We often spend too much time on tasks that don’t get us any closer to our overall goals. So, whether it’s writing that script or planning your family vacation, prioritizing your projects is a foolproof way to making sure you feel productive and fulfilled.

Plan and time block

Once you’ve prioritized your tasks, it’s time to ensure you get them done. Finding the time to get things done is half the job. I like to think that once I’ve carved out time to do something, it gets done. One of my favorite methods to do this is by time blocking. Time blocking simply means dedicate specific time in your calendar to a task. By doing so, you’re less likely to overbook yourself and complete the task. I love using Google Calendar to time block.

Set and track goals

Too often in our busy lives, we get stuck doing mundane tasks that don’t get us anywhere closer to our overall goals. That’s why it’s so important to set goals both in your personal and professional life. What do you want to do in the next week, month, and year? Set realistic goals and create an effective system to track them. I love connecting with an accountability partner to help keep me on track.

Disregard distractions & notifications

How many times have you been on track to complete a task only to be distracted by a notification? Whether it’s email, social media, or an incoming call, these are all things that can cause us to lose track of time and ultimately get nothing done. If you’re serious about your productivity and fulfillment, it’s time to rethink your notification settings. Consider turning off notification during certain time windows or leave your phone in another room altogether. You’ll be surprised by how much more you get done when you’re not constantly being stopped by silly notifications.

Communicate and celebrate

Just like completing tasks is essential to productivity, celebrating your accomplishments is essential to fulfillment. When you complete a task, you’re proud of, take the time to celebrate the milestone. This can be as small as a coffee break or as big as a happy hour with friends. Human interaction and connection are essential to fulfillment, so make it a habit to let others know how you’re making progress. You’ll instantly feel like all your hard work was worth it.