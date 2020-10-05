Innovating During Insecurity – Change Leads to Growth During a Crisis

There’s a big stigma around the idea of change. Uncertainty, lack of clarity, and failure to commit are just some of the negative connotations around the six-letter word. During these troubling times, change has taken a new meaning in my life. For me, change means to innovate, to grow, and to introduce new methods.

It’s no secret 2020 has been a challenging year for many of us. It seems like right when we were establishing routines, building good habits, and breaking bad ones, the rug was pulled right from under us. If you’re anything like me, you were blindsided with the ripple effect of the pandemic.

After nearly half a year of adjusting to our new normal, it’s safe to say I’m pretty accustomed to many changes it’s brought with it. Although it hasn’t been easy, early on I realized I could either kick and scream about the unfairness of the situation or put on my big girl pants and make some changes.

While it’s not always easy, welcoming change and being open to innovation can be just the push you need to grow during a crisis. Sure, it can be scary, uncertain, and sometimes even shameful, but sometimes, it’s the only way out of a troubling rut.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, recent graduate, or established professional working in corporate America, COVID-19 impacted all our lives. Your idea of what your professional life was supposed to look like is probably nothing like the outcome. With new guidelines keeping businesses closed, budget cuts causing layoffs, and uncertainty pressing pause on the hiring process, the pandemic has forced many of us to rethink our strategies for growth and success.

Although all these changes can seem scary, they can also be seen as an opportunity for innovation. Stop and think about all the times you’ve wished there were more hours in a day, more flexibility to do what you love, or an opportunity to finally leave that toxic work environment. This is your chance. While we still have the same number of hours in a day, there are more pockets of time to spend doing what you love.

For me, quarantine became the perfect time for self-reflection. I constantly ask myself what I want to do and how I want to do it. I’ve spent time digging deep to uncover my dreams and passions. Sure, we might not get exactly the answer we’re looking for, but it’s a step in the right direction. This is your time to shine.

When you choose to change, innovate, and grow, beautiful things can happen. Open your mind to new ideas and possibilities. Trust me, it can make dark times like this one seem a lot less troubling and scary.