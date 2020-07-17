How to Reconnect with Your Business Vision When You Feel Stuck

Hitting a wall in your entrepreneurial journey is almost inevitable. With so many moving parts in a business, it’s easy to lose track of the essentials and disconnect from your business vision. Overwhelm and burnout are real, and they can often lead to a lack of fulfillment and even failed businesses.

If you’re feeling stuck and disconnected from your business vision, you’re not alone. Many of us have been here, and it’s important to understand the necessary steps to get back on track. Below are some of my top tips to reconnect with your business vision when you feel stuck.

Take time off

While I’m a big fan of the idea of overcoming resistance and doing the work, I also understand that forcing something never works out. Make it a priority to take some time off. You might think it’s impossible considering how much work needs to be done, but there’s always time for a break. Delegate, delegate, delegate! During your time off, make sure to simply be present with your thoughts. You’ll be surprised how much clarity can come from this.

Go back to basics

Whenever I find myself struggling to reconnect with my business vision, I think about what made me want to launch my business in the first place. I reflect on those feelings I had years ago and the passion that drove me to leap. Find that passion that’s buried deep inside and reconnect to it. You launched your business for a reason, and that purpose is still somewhere inside of you. It’s up to you to find it and make it work for you.

Strive to serve

I was very inspired by SmartFem founder, Lea Woodford’s recent interview with Built to Serve author, Evan Carmichael. In his recent book, the YouTube star shares how being of service can help us become the leaders we were meant to be. I couldn’t agree more. There is great power and validation by being of service. We feel like we’re contributing to the community while we do what we love. If you’re feeling stuck, brainstorm ways you can be of service. You’ll soon find yourself back on the path you were meant to be on.

Get inspired

No, I don’t mean steal someone’s business idea or business plan. When it comes to getting inspired, use tools that can help you reconnect you with what it is that you love. For me, looking through fashion and style magazines helps me recognize why I love the fashion industry so much. For you, this might mean reading online articles or getting out for a hike. Whatever it is, just let yourself be and absorb all the inspiration you can.

Ask for help

Although asking for help doesn’t come easy to me, I understand the power of doing so. Whether you reach out to a mentor, a peer, or a fellow business leader, there is no shame in asking for help. This is a great opportunity to be vulnerable and connect with others who might be dealing with what you’re going through. Built and nourish connections that can help you and get your business to the next level.