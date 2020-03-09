Top Items to Stock and Survive Allergy Season

Spring is here, and while we all enjoy the blooming flowers, flourishing trees, and growing grass, some despise the allergies that come with it. Whether you deal with seasonal allergies during spring months or battle allergy symptoms throughout the year, there are some effective items you should always keep in stock to help you combat the irritating symptoms.

From itchy eyes to runny noses, seasonal allergies can take a toll on your mood, productivity, and lifestyle. Below are five top items you should have available to survive allergy season.

Allergy medicine

Allergy drugs are one of the most common ways to battle seasonal allergies. There are a variety of over-the-counter types and brands to choose from, so you have options. Allergy medications are available as pills or liquids, so regardless of your preference, there is a medication for you. Remember to do your research and consult with a medical professional before taking something new.

Tissues

As a mom, I often forget how fast my family can go through a single box of tissues. It’s one of my most frequently purchased items, and one I ensure to always have in stock. There’s nothing worse than constantly blowing your nose with rough napkins, so make sure you keep your favorite tissues stocked at home and in your car.

Eyedrops

Itchy red eyes are one of the most common side effects of allergies, so soothing the irritation is essential to make sure you can go about your day. Fortunately, eyedrops come in small, compact packaging, so it’s easy to keep a bottle in your purse, in your car, and your medicine cabinet.

Humidifier

If the dry weather is making it hard to treat your allergy symptoms, a humidifier can help. Humidifiers help add moisture to the air, preventing dryness to your nose, throat, and skin. While it’s not as easy to travel with a humidifier at all times, this is a perfect tool to keep beside your bed or on your desk for consistent moisture.

Powerful vacuum

Keeping your home clean and free of dust is an essential trick to battling seasonal allergies. This is why investing in a powerful vacuum can be a lifesaver during spring allergies. Make sure to include vacuuming as part of your weekly chores to ensure your home is free of dirt, dust, and pet hair.